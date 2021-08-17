Three area school districts have been awarded about $770,000 from the state’s Skills Capital Grant Program to update equipment and expand student enrollment in programs that provide career education.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced $9.7 million in awards to 47 educational organizations across the state during a visit Monday to Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, where he toured its electrical engineering and culinary arts classrooms. They received a $175,000 award last year.
“The Skills Capital Grants have helped give thousands of young people opportunities in high-demand jobs, and the grants have had a tremendous impact on students, schools and local businesses,” Baker said. “These significant investments made over the past six years in this program with our partners in the Legislature will help train students to adapt to the changing needs of our economy.”
The following area organizations received awards in this round:
Attleboro High School, $180,00, Metal fabrication: The school will purchase programmable welding robots used by industry partners to provide students experience on the most up-to-date equipment used by employers. The school also plans to launch new adult/evening training programs to meet demand for training.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, $214,000, Advanced Manufacturing: The school will update equipment and technology in the Advanced Manufacturing program. The grant will expand training for students and adults in the community to meet workforce gaps in the manufacturing sector. The school will purchase CNC lathes, CNC milling machines, 3-D printers, a laser machine.
Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School, South Easton, $380,000, HVAC and Electrical: The school, which includes students from Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton, will install new electrical and HVAC equipment to support high school students in the traditional day programs and others enrolled in the and Career Technical Initiative training program. Students will earn education and work experience hours toward apprenticeship and/or licensure, along with other industry-recognized credentials. Electrical students will also graduate as PLC technicians, allowing them to install, program, and repair programmable logic controller systems in a variety of industrial applications.
The program was originally launched in 2015 with the goal of replacing outdated equipment and technology, mainly at vocational technical high schools and community colleges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.