ATTLEBORO — The Wellness Committee at Attleboro High School has received a $2,000 grant from the KyleCares Foundation to strengthen its mental health program.
The effort will begin in September, according to a news release from Principal Bill Runey.
“... It is with this grant that we are able to move forward and begin to help our students in a comprehensive way with family and community involvement,” Runey said.
The grant was described as a “two-year comprehensive mental health initiative.”
The effort will use programing provided by JED High School and the JED Foundation.
JED High, according to its website, “is dedicated to helping school districts and high schools evaluate and strengthen their programming and systems related to suicide prevention, mental health, and substance misuse prevention.”
It will help Attleboro High School assess and enhance their approach in developing life skills, promoting social “connectedness,” identifying students at risk, increasing help-seeking behavior, providing mental health and substance misuse services, following crisis management procedures, and restricting access to potentially lethal means.
“As part of our continued effort to achieve Attleboro High School’s mission to engage, challenge, and inspire every student, it is the Wellness Committee’s hope that with mental health plans and policies in place, we are able to help our students advocate for themselves by accessing supports,” Runey said. “Doing so should enable them to attain new heights that they never saw possible before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.