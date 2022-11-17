ATTLEBORO — The Blue Bombardiers are still the Blue Bombardiers, even after the big mascot reveal held at Attleboro High School on Thursday afternoon.
A couple of adjustments have been made to the Eagle mascot, including the addition of a bombardier jacket, helmet and goggles, but the main effort was connecting the past with the present, Principal Kate Campbell said.
The eagle appeared on a balcony overlooking the gym to a great roar.
He eventually came to the floor and danced with the cheerleaders.
“I think it went great,” Campbell said after the approximately 1,700 students filed out of the gym on their way home. “The students worked really hard to connect the old with the new.”
She said the effort wasn’t aimed at changing the eagle mascot, but to show students what was honorable about bombardiers.
“It’s rebranding what’s important about a Bombardier,” she said, adding that three of those qualities are “respect, honor and teamwork.”
The reveal took place in front of the entire school in the gym, and the decibel level was high.
AHS’s marching band played and the cheerleaders threw themselves through the air, flipping over and over and landing on their feet every time very impressively.
Domenic Taylor, a senior, and Michaela Crisafulli, a junior, were instrumental in the effort to rebrand the mascot as part of the school’s marketing team.
“A lot of students didn’t relate to the Bombardier at first,” Crisafulli said.
“Some students felt disconnected from the Bombardier,” he said.
The Bombardier mascot originated during World War II to honor those who served in the war.
But years later a lot of students couldn’t define “bombardier,” which according to dictionary.com is “the member of a bombing plane crew who operates the bomb sight and bomb-release mechanism.”
It wasn’t the war or violence the war brings with it that students could relate to, but certain core values of the individuals who fought it — including “respect, honor and teamwork.”
“That’s what we really, really related to,” Crisafulli said. “It was about their characteristics.”
So the Blue Eagle remains, and the students will be honoring those who served by emulating those characteristics.
