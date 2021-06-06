ATTLEBORO — After being postponed a day due to the threat of severe weather, the late afternoon sun shone brightly on the 402 graduates of Attleboro High School at its 152nd commencement on Saturday.
Although the processional was skipped, the graduates were still able to sit with their parents on Tozier-Cassidy Field, while the bleachers were filled with other relatives, friends and well-wishers.
The bottled water, available at the student council’s concession booth next to the field, was readily welcomed by the guests and even the graduates themselves in the heat of the afternoon with temperatures reaching into the 80s.
Salutatorian Diana Blouin stated that if there was anything she and her fellow graduates had learned in the past year, it was to never take anything for granted.
“We have so much to be grateful for,” she said. “We have so much to be proud of, as our class has been dealt our fair share of obstacles, which we overcame.”
Blouin praised the work of her classmates as they worked toward the common goal of “advocating for a senior year that resembled some form of normalcy” in a world — and school year — turned upside down by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“Choosing not to focus on what has been taken away, but how we can adapt and persist, has brought us together, allowing us to continue to create new and lasting memories,” Blouin said.
Principal Bill Runey commended the graduates for their “grace and grit,” as well as the members of the AHS faculty for teaching the students those two critical traits.
Runey also looked to the “silver lining” in what the students had endured during the pandemic, which began when they were in their junior year of high school.
“You have been our hope. You have been our silver lining. You have been our strength,” Runey told the graduates.
Mayor Paul Heroux, who graduated from AHS in 1995, shared some advice he had received from his geometry teacher Harold Hanewich.
“Be honest with yourself, be honest with others, and try your hardest,” Heroux said.
Student council president Gabriella Bosh reminisced about her time at a camp for council members in which she and her peers held a string of yarn while standing together in a circle while a counselor told them it would be the last time they would be in the same place at the same time. Bosh and the others then cut a piece of that yarn to keep for themselves to remember that moment.
“Find things to look back fondly on and hold on to it like you would that piece of yarn,” Bosh told her classmates.
Class president Ashley Candiales also shared what she had learned during the 430 days of “abnormal circumstances.”
“It has shown me that spending time alone teaches you a lot about yourself,” Candiales said. “It’s okay to be who you want to be, rather than who you’re expected to be. No two people are the same, and once you learn this, you learn how important it is to truly be yourself.”
Valedictorian Allison Morin, who was also a recipient of the Metcalf Award for Math, praised her classmates for adapting to change, and already not being afraid to make changes in their own lives.
“The class of 2021 took these circumstances as an opportunity for improvement rather than a setback,” Morin said.
Superintendent David Sawyer told the graduates that they, similarly to members of the Greatest Generation whose youth was disrupted by extraordinary events such the Great Depression and World War II, acted with a broad-based commitment to the need to prioritize the greater good and make personal sacrifices to achieve it.
Sawyer encouraged the graduates to do the same in the current era.
“Learn from this year’s hardships...don’t allow them to be an excuse for anything,” Sawyer said. “They can be the foundation of your eventual success. I wish you good fortune in your efforts to make a better tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.