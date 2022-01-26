ATTLEBORO — The city is getting a new high school which in turn may be getting a new mascot and now it may be getting a new principal as well.
The only sure thing is the new high school. It’s scheduled to open its doors in September.
The new mascot is up for discussion on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey, 55, announced Wednesday that he’s a finalist to replace outgoing Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Azar.
He made the announcement on his Instagram social media account.
“I am excited to share that I have been honored by being named a finalist in the search for the next superintendent of schools in the Dighton Rehoboth Regional School District for the 2022-2023 school year,” the Attleboro resident said.
“I could not miss this opportunity to possibly take another step in my career,” he added.
When reached later in the day, Runey said the Dighton-Rehoboth district has “so much potential for growth and I’d love to be a part of it.”
He added that if he does not get the job he still has one he loves.
“I can’t lose in this situation,” Runey said. “I have a wonderful city and community to be a part of in Attleboro.”
The decision to pursue the new job was “bittersweet as AHS has been my heart and soul for the last 10 years,” he said in his Instagram announcement.
Prior to becoming principal at AHS he held the same position at Bishop Feehan High School.
Chairman of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee Aaron Morse said in an email that the names of the other finalists will be released on Thursday.