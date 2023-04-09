ATTLEBORO — Attleboro High School was among six high schools recognized at the Statehouse last week for its efforts to open up advanced placement courses to Black and Latino students.
The College Board gave AP Access Awards to 26 Massachusetts high schools overall and recognized Massachusetts’ statewide efforts to expand AP access.
The six which got special recognition during a ceremony at the Statehouse were Attleboro High School, B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River, John D. O’Bryant School of Math and Science in Boston, Lawrence High School, Lynn Classical High School and Worcester Technical High School.
Those schools had at least a 30% increase over five years of Black/African American and Latino/Hispanic participation and had a similar increase in low-income test-takers.
“At AHS, we attribute this award to making AP courses more accessible to students,” Associate Principal Kevin Gorman said.
“This more inclusive approach, which includes inserting more AP courses into the building schedule and minimizing barriers to those courses, was an intentional choice that factored into this achievement.”
Gorman said more progress can be made.
“We are happy to receive this award, but we also recognize that there is still work to be done and we are committed to continuing this work,” he said.
Commissioner of Education Jeffrey C. Riley said he was pleased with the results.
“Congratulations to the schools honored today and to the students and educators who worked so hard in these courses,” Riley said. “Today’s results show us that many students, when offered the opportunity, can be successful in AP classes.
I hope to see more students take advantage of this and similar opportunities in the future.”
But that was not the only thing for which the state was honored.
Massachusetts ranked first in the country for the percentage of graduating high school seniors who scored above a “qualified” score on advanced placement exams.
In 2022, 30.5% of public high school graduates in the state scored a 3 (out of 5) or higher on an AP exam in high school.
Nationally, 21.6% of public high school graduates scored a 3 or higher. Massachusetts has also ranked first on this metric in 2021, 2019 and 2017.
Over 90% of Massachusetts high schools offer at least one AP course.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.