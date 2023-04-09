New AHS Entrance
Attleboro High School was recognized by the state for efforts to increase participation in AP courses by Black and Latino students.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Attleboro High School was among six high schools recognized at the Statehouse last week for its efforts to open up advanced placement courses to Black and Latino students.

The College Board gave AP Access Awards to 26 Massachusetts high schools overall and recognized Massachusetts’ statewide efforts to expand AP access.

