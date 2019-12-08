ATTLEBORO — The site where the city’s new $260 million high school will, in the not too distant future, appear on the landscape, is a sea of mud dotted with bright yellow earth moving machines, surrounded by a brilliant blue fence.
What the contractors call “enabling work” has been underway since April.
That work involved the removal and installation of utilities and destruction and installation of parking lots.
It’s involved a lot of digging and doing things that casual observers won’t notice, most of which are now well disguised by dirt.
But all that’s about to change.
A thin gray line has worked its way through the site. And that gray line will be there for a long, long time.
It’s concrete, which is the first concrete sign of the building to be.
The foundation for the 476,425-square-foot, state-of-the-art comprehensive high school which has a 5.16-acre footprint, is going in, which means the progress will soon become very noticeable.
School building committee vice chairman Jack Jacobi said if all goes as planned, the steel frame will start working its way toward its four-story height on Jan. 13.
And two-and-a-half months later, the frame is scheduled to be done.
“We’re looking for a topping-off ceremony around April 1,” Jacobi said.
When that happens, city residents will be able to get a sense of the imposing size of the building, which will be more compact, but 50,000 square-feet bigger than the current building which sprawls all over the place.
The new structure will stretch lengthwise for about 670 feet parallel to Rathbun Willard.
After the frame is up, work will start on the walls and roof.
Jacobi said the project is on time and under budget.
He noted, however, that only about $20 million of the $223 million construction budget has been spent so far.
Consigli Construction, the general contractor, will soon start spending a lot more, he said.
Meanwhile, the construction of a parking lot for workers at Highland Park across the street from Sweet Forest on Rathbun Willard is nearly complete and it’s just in time.
Jacobi said “hoards of workers” will soon occupy the 300 or so spots.
“We’re in good shape,” he said.
The school is slated to open in September 2022.
Demolition of the current high school and completion of new athletic fields is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
