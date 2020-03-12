ATTLEBORO -- When the new high school opens in 2022, it could have a new mascot to go with it.
Principal Bill Runey is launching a process to re-evaluate the Blue Bombardier mascot to see if it needs rebranding or replacing.
He said Thursday it has never been real clear why Attleboro High teams are called the Blue Bombardiers because the city has no connection to the Air Force or bomb manufacturing.
A student once asked him what a Blue Bombardier is, he said.
It is also unclear what a bombardier has to do with the eagle-costumed mascot who appears at football and basketball games.
Use of the eagle has been been on the wane as a logo, replaced by a block-letter capital A. The letter appears on uniforms and will be ingrained at center court of the basketball court that will come with the new high school, he said.
Runey said the motto "Blue Pride" has become the item most closely identified with the school, adding that it is not just a slogan but a way of life that means taking personal responsibility.
The road within the high school complex is even called Blue Pride Way.
A new or refined mascot could strengthen the brand of the new school and increase school spirit. There are also suggestions the school hold homecoming game celebrations and decorate hallways, he said.
The school committee has given Runey permission to explore possibilities regarding the mascot and he said he has already done focus groups with some student and alumni groups.
However, he said he wants hold larger meetings with various groups and get their opinions of what should come next.
He said the goal is to have a decision and a design in place for when construction of the new school is complete and students are in it.
