ATTLEBORO — As the threat of thunderstorms obliged the Attleboro High School officials to move Friday’s 154th commencement ceremony indoors, the change in plans gave the 360 graduates — the first to graduate from the new high school — a chance for one last look within the building they had spent their senior year.

Less than half an hour before the services began, thunder could be heard in the distance, with faint flashes of lightning illuminating the dark clouds to the north; by the time the graduates were ready to receive their diplomas, a light rain had begun to fall.