ATTLEBORO — As the threat of thunderstorms obliged the Attleboro High School officials to move Friday’s 154th commencement ceremony indoors, the change in plans gave the 360 graduates — the first to graduate from the new high school — a chance for one last look within the building they had spent their senior year.
Less than half an hour before the services began, thunder could be heard in the distance, with faint flashes of lightning illuminating the dark clouds to the north; by the time the graduates were ready to receive their diplomas, a light rain had begun to fall.
In the gymnasium, where the ceremony was held, parents of the graduates sat shoulder to shoulder in the bleachers while the students took their seats in folding chairs. There was additional seating in the lobby outside the gymnasium and in the auditorium with a livestream shown on a large screen.
During her remarks, Principal Kate Campbell reminded the graduates that “Every new beginning comes from another beginning’s end,” but placed special emphasis on the word “new.”
“’New’ — a word we have used so often this year,” she said. “From this amazing new building, our new house model, our new schedule, our new teachers, new principal, new friends — we have had many new things.
“You’re going to be able to create your next ‘new.’ You have the power to build your next ‘new.’ But don’t lose sight of that beginning’s end, as it will build for you another ‘new,” Campbell told the graduates. “I believe the Class of 2023 is leaving a legacy of ‘new’ here at Attleboro High School … ‘new’ has brought us together this year, and has allowed us to strengthen a new foundation.”
Salutatorian Vance Crawford commended his classmates for navigating through uncertainty — including “the storm of the pandemic” — with grace and determination.
“Despite the obstacles that were thrown in our path, we remained united and supported one another through it all,” Crawford said. “Our class has set an example for future generations illustrating the power of hard work, resilience and teamwork. We are a class that has proven time and time again that we can rise above each obstacle.”
Crawford told his classmates that they were “more than just numbers” as the grades and test scores so prevalent throughout their high school careers.
“We are all more than just numbers,” Crawford said. “We are individuals with unique challenges, passions and potential … it is up to each of us to continue growing, learning and pursuing our dreams.”
As Mayor Cathleen DeSimone exhorted the graduating students to “look up” because they were “loved,” “amazing,” and because “you matter” and “your future is looking for you,” Superintendent David Sawyer told the graduates that the “genuine wonder of learning” came from the realization that the world did not always conform to their assumptions.
Valedictorian Emily Dunlea thanked “those who helped each of us along the way” for their “unwavering” support and encouragement as she shared a piece of wisdom given to her when she was young: “Water the flowers, not the weeds.”
Just as with a garden being tended to, Dunlea told her classmates, their lives were what they would make it.
“To lead the most fulfilling life possible, focus on the good,” Dunlea said. “It is important to recognize that the individual and collective battles we have all faced now allow us to plant the seeds for our future ... when weeds threaten to take over, we must remember this from our high school experience: the flowers are there if you look for them.
“We know now that by looking for the good, challenges can become a chance to grow,” Dunlea said. “We are a class defined by change … so long as we remember to water our flowers, the lessons we learned during our time at Attleboro High School will lead us into triumphant futures.”