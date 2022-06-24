AHS Gym

Championship banners adorn the walls of Attleboro High School’s large gymnasium.

 mark stockwell /THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Those who want a piece of the past will have to act fast.

Parts of the 60-year-old Attleboro High School will be cut out, unscrewed, pried off or otherwise disassembled or detached and offered for sale until midnight Sunday, June 26.

Items available include auditorium seats ($25), banners from the gym ($25-$75) — the price goes up with the importance of the accomplishment.

Also available are pieces of the gym bleachers ($15) and 1-by-1-foot pieces of the gym floor ($25).

Bricks from the original building are available for $25.

Also, 1-by-1-foot pieces of the auditorium stage cost $25 and locker tags are going for $10 each.

All memorabilia is limited and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

To reserve a piece of history go to the sites below:

Auditorium Seats: tinyurl.com/AHSMemorabiliaSeats.

Banners in Gym: tinyurl.com/AHSMemorabiliaBanners.

Bleachers in Gym: tinyurl.com/AHSMemorabiliaBleachers.

Bricks: tinyurl.com/AHSMemorabiliaBricks.

Gym Floor Pieces: tinyurl.com/AHSMemorabiliaGymFloor.

Locker Tags: tinyurl.com/AHSMemorabiliaLockerTags.

Stage Pieces: tinyurl.com/AHSMemorabiliaStage.

Athletic and performing arts trophies will be made available in the fall.

Those who would like to be notified when they are available got to tinyurl.com/AHSMemorabiliaTrophies.

Those with questions contact AHSMemorabilia@gmail.com.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.