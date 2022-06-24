ATTLEBORO — Those who want a piece of the past will have to act fast.
Parts of the 60-year-old Attleboro High School will be cut out, unscrewed, pried off or otherwise disassembled or detached and offered for sale until midnight Sunday, June 26.
Items available include auditorium seats ($25), banners from the gym ($25-$75) — the price goes up with the importance of the accomplishment.
Also available are pieces of the gym bleachers ($15) and 1-by-1-foot pieces of the gym floor ($25).
Bricks from the original building are available for $25.
Also, 1-by-1-foot pieces of the auditorium stage cost $25 and locker tags are going for $10 each.
All memorabilia is limited and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
To reserve a piece of history go to the sites below:
Auditorium Seats: tinyurl.com/AHSMemorabiliaSeats.
Banners in Gym: tinyurl.com/AHSMemorabiliaBanners.
Bleachers in Gym: tinyurl.com/AHSMemorabiliaBleachers.
Bricks: tinyurl.com/AHSMemorabiliaBricks.
Gym Floor Pieces: tinyurl.com/AHSMemorabiliaGymFloor.
Locker Tags: tinyurl.com/AHSMemorabiliaLockerTags.
Stage Pieces: tinyurl.com/AHSMemorabiliaStage.
Athletic and performing arts trophies will be made available in the fall.
Those who would like to be notified when they are available got to tinyurl.com/AHSMemorabiliaTrophies.
Those with questions contact AHSMemorabilia@gmail.com.