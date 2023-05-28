ATTLEBORO — The valedictorian for Attleboro High School’s Class of 2023 is Emily Dunlea, and salutatorian is Vance Crawford Jr.
ATTLEBORO — The valedictorian for Attleboro High School’s Class of 2023 is Emily Dunlea, and salutatorian is Vance Crawford Jr.
Dunlea is the daughter of Steven and Kathleen Dunlea of Attleboro.
A committee which selected her describes Dunlea this way: “Her commitment to her academics, class council, athletics, clubs, and work is impressive,” it said. “Emily is an outstanding academic student and the epitome of what Attleboro Public School values.”
Dunlea said she wanted to leave AHS better than she found it and she has done that, the committee said.
“Emily has done that and beyond,” the committee said.
Dunlea will graduate with honors. She has been a top academic student all four years.
She is an incredibly smart, honest, and hardworking student who has excelled at AHS, but has also left her mark by being a role model for other students, the committee said.
Dunlea is often the student that other students turn to for help. She is the type that will drop what she is doing to help others, even if it is late at night.
Dunlea has been able to show her leadership to staff and peers through being class council president, Daughters of the American Revolution Essay recipient and captain of the track and soccer teams.
She has been able to balance her time between soccer, track, class council, National Honor Society and work.
Dunlea wants to make an impact on the world and will pursue a medical degree with the goal of becoming a doctor in genetics.
Dunlea will attend Eastern Connecticut State University where she will play soccer and major in pre-med biology.
Crawford is the son of Vance Crawford and Boeurn Kan-Crawford.
The committee which selected him described him this way: “In each and every thing in which he participates, Vance dedicates himself fully and establishes himself quickly as a leader,” the committee said.
Crawford is a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society, and co-founder and member of the Math Honor Society.
He was selected as the 2022 Harvard Prize Book recipient and the University of Rochester Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology.
In addition to co-founding the Math Honor Society, Crawford is president of the high school’s Debate Club and is a member of the Be Heard Steering Committee.
He was selected to represent AHS at the American Legion Boys’ State alongside other high school juniors from across Massachusetts.
Crawford has volunteered for the Special Olympics and is often one of the first to volunteer to assist with nighttime school activities like “Back to School Night” and “Blue Pride Night.”
He regularly tutored other students during the one small break in the school day that he had. Crawford has helped many students pass their algebra and pre-calculus classes because of his ability to teach others in a way that they can understand.
“Helping and leading others is far more rewarding than my own personal success,” Crawford said.
He will continue his education at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, where he will study finance.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
