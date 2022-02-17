Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey is slated to become the new superintendent of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District come July.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee members voted unanimously Wednesday night to appoint Runey to the post.
"It's a combination of exhilaration and relief," Runey said Thursday morning of being chosen for his new position that involved a lengthy process.
Runey, 55, and a resident of South Attleboro for the past 16 years, has been high school principal for the past 10 years, and previously was principal at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro for about six years.
"Ten years has flown by," Runey said of his tenure at Attleboro High.
Runey admits he has mixed feelings to be leaving as the new high school building he has worked so much for is set to open in September.
"I wouldn't have left unless it was the perfect opportunity," Runey said. "I still take tremendous pride in that building and have a lot of work to still see it through to fruition. My work ethic and commitment to that will not change from now until the end of June."
Runey helped to spotlight the high school during his tenure, promoting "Blue Pride" at the school and throughout the city.
"I think the way the whole city embraced blue pride is something I always will be proud of," Runey said, noting the slogan existed before he arrived at the high school. "I just used it to rally the community to all the great things going on at the high school. I think that translated to the support in the vote for the new high school."
Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer has nothing but praise for Runey.
"Mr. Runey has been the been the best ambassador for this community’s pride in its high school in my 26 years," Sawyer said. "I appreciate his years of dedication and service to the students of Attleboro, and wish him good fortune in this new endeavor.
"Bill and I have already begun planning for his transition to Dighton-Rehoboth, and are mutually committed to not allowing his departure to disrupt the successful opening of the new AHS," Sawyer said. "I will meet with his staff after February break to develop the process for finding his successor."
Attleboro School Committee members are also sorry to see Runey depart.
"The news of Mr. Runey being named the next superintendent of D-R is unsurprising to me, although it is bittersweet," school board Chairman Stephen Withers said in an emailed statement. "It is an understatement to acknowledge that Mr. Runey has had a tremendous impact in improving AHS, and the Attleboro Public Schools as a whole, during his tenure as AHS Principal.
"His passion for the school and championing of its achievements has been crucial in improving the image of the Attleboro Schools," Withers said. "I also don't believe we would have made the strides we've made in achieving increased municipal funding and in getting the new high school project approved without his tireless advocacy and support."
Runey was also instrumental in the expansion in the number of career and technical education classes at the high school, which Withers said is crucial in allowing AHS to be a leader in providing a 21st century education.
"The school district has benefited greatly from his leadership," Withers said. "We now have a crucial job ahead of us in finding in his replacement, someone who will allow the high school to continue on its trajectory while simultaneously moving into a new building. While this presents a significant task, I'm confident that the administration will devise a process by which we can identify and retain the best person for this role.
"I wish Principal Runey the best, and have no doubt D-R will be happy with its choice," Withers added.
The new job acceptance is pending contract negotiations with Dighton-Rehoboth.
Runey has seen two of his children, William and Kimberly, graduate from the high school while he was principal and another, Mary Katherine Runey, become a math teacher and volleyball coach at the school.
"I think having all three of my children be part of the high school in some form or fashion is something I'm extremely proud of," Runey said.
Runey, a Charlestown, South Carolina native, said he has had the goal of moving up in educational administration for awhile.
"I had my superintendent certificate for several years. I wanted to find the right opportunity," Runey said. "I love living in this area. I didn't want something that would have involved a lengthy commute. I also wanted to immerse myself in the community that hires me."
The other two finalists for Dighton-Rehoboth superintendent were Craig Levis, superintendent in Coventry, R.I. since 2016, and Andrea Schwamb, assistant superintendent in Wareham since 2014.
The finalists were interviewed by the school committee on separate nights last week, and parents and community members had the opportunity to meet the finalists before each interview.
School committee members also visited the finalists school districts, including Attleboro High, on Friday.
The committee then met Tuesday and Wednesday nights to discuss the finalists.
A screening committee made up of parents, teachers, students, administrators and school board members selected the finalists from a pool of applicants.
D-R Superintendent Anthony Azar, who has overseen the school system since 2014, is retiring the end of June.