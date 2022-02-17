ATTLEBORO -- High school principal Bill Runey announced on social media early Thursday that he has been selected as the new superintendent of the Dighton-Rehoboth district.
Runey, who's served as Attleboro High School's principal for schools for the past 10 years, tweeted: "I’m honored to share that I am the Dighton Rehoboth School Committee’s unanimous selection in the search for their next Superintendent of Schools for 2022-2023. I will keep the AHS community informed of my plans as the details emerge over the next week. Thank you."
Runey, who previous to his post at Attleboro High had served as principal at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro for about six years, was among three candidates interviewed by the D-R school board.