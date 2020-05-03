ATTLEBORO — Attleboro High School has been recognized by the state for launching a new program that connects students with businesses.
The Innovation Pathway in Manufacturing program will serve 80 students when fully enrolled.
Attleboro Assistant Superintendent Laurie Regan said the purpose is to create pathways from high school to post-secondary education and jobs in advanced manufacturing through a variety of courses, including engineering, welding, robotics and electrical.
Students will get exposure to manufacturing processes through internships, Regan said.
The high school is partnering with MassHire Bristol and the Attleboro Area School to Career Partnership, along with several area employers, including Sensatsa Technologies, Turnkey and QinetiQ North America, for the program.
The state this past week awarded designations to Attleboro High and 18 other high schools for kicking off Innovation Pathway programs that provide work-based learning experiences with rigorous technical coursework.
The early career programs provide high school students with a coherent course of study focused on a particular field, while also offering them access to college-level courses and internship opportunities to gain work experience and insight about whether the field is something they would like to pursue in college or a career after high school.
The 19 schools receiving designations had been awarded a total of $284,675 from a first round of grant funding to launch the programs.
Attleboro High received $22,692, which Regan said paid for work setting up the program and recruiting businesses and agencies to partner with it.
Schools that apply for designation for an Innovation Pathways program are required to follow five principles: equitable access for all students, guided academic pathway relating to one of five specified broad industry sectors, enhanced student supports, relevant connections to career, and deep partnerships between high schools, employers, and workforce development boards.
The Baker-Polito Administration began the early career programs in 2017 to help students develop knowledge and skills related to a chosen field of study. Many of the early career programs are in STEM-related fields, including advanced manufacturing, information technology, environmental and life sciences, health care and social assistance and business and finance.
“These early career programs engage students through valuable work experiences and career-oriented coursework that gives them a head-start on their futures,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “Innovation Pathway programs provide students tremendous opportunities for future success in and out of the classroom.”
With the new designations, there are now 42 high schools with Innovation Pathway programs. More than 4,000 students are projected to be enrolled in the programs next school year.
