ATTLEBORO — It’s traditionally senior prank season for graduating high school students, but what a small group of seniors did when they entered an unlocked door of Attleboro High School was more than a prank, a school official said Friday.
The students entered the building about 3 a.m. Thursday and rummaged through teachers’ belongings in classrooms, set off “stink bombs” and caused some damage while roaming through hallways, Principal Bill Runey said.
In addition, they moved furniture and threw toilet paper rolls in the library, according to the principal.
“It was more than just a prank,” Runey said, adding that the one or two custodians who were working overnight in the large building did not encounter the students.
“There wasn’t a tremendous amount of damage,” Runey said.
The custodians and teachers who arrived early for classes Thursday morning had to clean up and fumigate the building to get it ready to open for the school day.
The incident came just days after 19 elementary school students and two teachers were massacred in Uvalde, Texas, by a gunman who entered the school through an open door.
Runey said the incident at AHS shook some teachers whose “personal belongings were violated.”
He declined to specify how many students were involved, other than to say a “small number.” Runey said surveillance video captured them all dressed in dark clothing, hoods and masks.
The students responsible were disciplined, Runey said, adding that he could not be specific on what discipline was meted out.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said his department was not involved in the incident and that the school administration was handling the matter.