ATTLEBORO -- When someone is physically sick they are excused from school. But when someone is having mental or behavioral issues, it’s a lot harder to see and very often they are not.
That’s why a group of Attleboro High School students is pushing for passage of a bill before the state Legislature that would allow absences due to mental health problems.
Last Sunday, they decided to promote the effort with a march from city hall to the high school.
According to their teacher, DanielleChina Bone, at least 25 or 30 participated in the march or the celebration afterward, which included hot dogs, pizza and ice cream, courtesy of Coney Island, Briggs Corner Pizzeria and Bliss Bros. Dairy.
The bill is sponsored by Carol Doherty, D-Taunton.
And the effort to push it came from Bone’s class, Generation Citizen, in which students learn about “advocacy and democracy.”
Student Karolyna Packard Flores, a junior, pointed out that there are just four adjustment counselors for 2,000 students in the high school.
And that is too few, she said.
“We need more,” fellow junior David Avery said.
Avery is in charge of collecting signatures on a petition that will be presented at some point to state lawmakers.
So far, he has more than 250 signatures. He plans on approaching other high schools in other cities and towns to gather thousands.
“This is work we want to continue past this year,” Bone said.
Meanwhile, Victoria Plizga, another junior at the high school, worked on getting the word out through social media.
“The goal is to spread awareness about mental health issues,” she said.
