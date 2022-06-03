ATTLEBORO — Attleboro High School’s Class of 2022 walked off the stage at Tozier-Cassidy Field Friday night and into the future while making history.
The 419 members of the 153rd class is the last to graduate from the building at 100 Rathbun Willard Drive, which opened in 1962. They sat on the field before the $260 million state-of-the-art school they are leaving to their underclassmen. Theirs will be torn down.
The student speakers spoke about how the pandemic affected their learning with remote classes and how, through resilience, they overcame the challenges to graduate with academic and athletic success.
“Challenge yourself. Never underestimate what you can do. Don’t be afraid of failure. But, above all else, never give up and you will do great things,” Salutatorian John “Jack” Blouin told his classmates.
Blouin said despite all the disruptions, the class was able to enjoy fun events like homecoming, prom, the pep rally and senior week.
Accomplishments were mentioned. Nine sports teams qualified for the state playoffs. The track and swim teams won the first championships since 2014, the band won competition awards, cheerleaders succeeded on the national stage and the drama club put on some of their best productions.
Valedictorian Ella Lynch-Bartek said the class made it through deciphering smiles under masks and social distancing. The pandemic halted traditional learning and preparation for life and made everyone find new footing.
“Many believe we lost that preparation. And yet I believe we are, in fact, the most prepared class for life,” Lynch-Bartek said.
Principal Bill Runey, who is leaving after 10 years to become the superintendent at Dighton-Regional High School in the fall, grew emotional at the end of his remarks while thanking the students, staff, parents and community.
“It has been an absolute blessing to represent this city, and I will always cherish my time here and consider it home,” Runey said.
Runey told the students to look for the good in others and the good in themselves. He reminded them that they embodied the school community they were leaving behind as they moved toward their futures.
“Tonight is a milestone on your journey. A time to look where you’ve been and glance ahead to where you are going,” Runey said.
In his remarks, Mayor Paul Heroux told the class that they prevailed because they are strong, resilient and committed to a life of success. He told them they will pursue many paths and do different things.
“But no matter what you do, do it with pride, do it with excitement, do it with honesty and integrity, and do it so that when you look back on your life you will say that your life mattered,” Heroux said.
One student, Emma Boss, got a surprise after she received her diploma and walked off the stage. Greeting her with a hug was her cousin, U.S. Navy Specialist Second Class Gavin Boss, who was a 2016 Attleboro High School graduate.
The sailor got a special three-day leave to attend his cousin’s graduation. Emma wrote one of her scholarship essays about him. The two are close and kept in contact with care packages, emails and letters.
The students had various decorations and messages on their mortarboards. One read, “It’s not what you have. It’s what you leave.”