Athletes from all walks of life seem to have no difficulty unifying and aiming for higher goals.
That was in play as the 15 members of the 2022 New England Revolution Unified Team, consisting of Special Olympics Massachusetts athletes and Unified Sports partners, took the field Saturday at Gillette Stadium for the team’s annual Unified Soccer Match.
The event was hosted by the New England Revolution and Special Olympics Massachusetts.
The local athletes matched up against athletes from Special Olympics Georgia following the New England Revolution’s final home match of the regular season against Atlanta United FC.
Revolution players cheered on the unified team after their MLS match.
It is the eighth season for the soccer match, which aims promote an environment of inclusion and friendly competition.
Ian Miller, 17, of Attleboro, who is a senior at Attleboro High School, heard about the unified team last summer through his mother Tammi Miller, whose friend’s daughter was coaching for the team.
This is Miller’s first year playing on the unified team. Miller also plays soccer at Attleboro High. He is the only member from the Attleboro area.
He said he decided to join because of his passion for soccer and his enjoyment in participating in Special Olympics.
“I love the opportunity that it brings me and to see the joy on everyone’s faces,” Miller said.
Miller said there really isn’t much difference playing soccer with teammates who have a disability.
“Everyone still has tons of skills. Their disabilities have no setbacks for them. They have all the skills that any other person would. It’s impressive, really,” Miller said.
He has played soccer a few times before at Gillette Stadium but thsi weekend was his first game with the unified team.
Miller said he is extremely proud to be on the team.
“I love doing it and love participating in it. It’s a great experience for me and for everyone else. I love seeing how happy everyone gets for playing (soccer),” said Miller, who thinks more people should know about the team and be involved with it because it’s a good opportunity and there is no reason not to do it.
“All it does is to bring good opportunities, good experiences and just creates good memories overall,” Miller said.
Charles Hirsch, an assistant vice president of development and marketing of Special Olympics Massachusetts said, “We are super excited because this is the first year we’re actually reviving the MLS exchange program.”
Last year, they played against another in-state team. But this is the first time since 2019 that they’re playing against a team from another state.
He said the Revolution has been just incredible over the last few years, keeping the unified team going even when they couldn’t necessarily play at Gillette or do a lot of in-person work.
“It’s just really rewarding to see all the last three years’ worth of work pay off tonight,” Hirsch said.
Deb Godbout, a head coach of unified team and Revolution Academy Administrator, said she is also extremely excited to have this game at the stadium.
It was her first time coaching the unified team.
“Just to be able to work with this group, to see their commitment, the positive attitude to every single session that we come to and then to be able to see their faces and then go on and actually get to play in Gillette Stadium, it is amazing,” Godbout said.
She said she does not find any challenge coaching the inclusion team.
“We go out and these are sessions that I would do with other teams their age, their proper training sessions, I don’t alter them. These are soccer players. They’re out there and they’re playing and it’s fantastic,” Godbout said.