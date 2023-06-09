New AHS Entrance (copy)
Attleboro High School

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- Local high school students will march Sunday in support of mental health.

Juniors in Attleboro High School teacher DanielleChina Bone’s social studies class will lead a community march to which all are invited from city hall to the high school starting at 1 p.m., with a goal of gaining more mental health resources at the high school.