ATTLEBORO -- Local high school students will march Sunday in support of mental health.
Juniors in Attleboro High School teacher DanielleChina Bone’s social studies class will lead a community march to which all are invited from city hall to the high school starting at 1 p.m., with a goal of gaining more mental health resources at the high school.
The march is part of a class project called Generation Citizen, Bone said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. In the class, students learn about advocacy and democracy.
Students planned the march to focus on promoting the creation of a mental health class at the school and to gain support for state legislation that would expand the reasons for excused absences from school to include mental or behavioral health.
The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Carol Doherty, D-Taunton, is co-sponsored by state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, and state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, among others.
The event will conclude at 3 p.m. after time for fun and food when the march arrives at the high school, according to Bone.