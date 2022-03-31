ATTLEBORO — Several Attleboro High School Career and Technical Education students were winners at the District 2 SkillsUSA competition in early March.
Those who won gold or silver medals will move on to the state competition this month.
SkillsUSA is a national career and technical organization serving high school and college students in preparation for the workforce.
The winners include, according to Principal Bill Runey are:
Aiden Doucet, who received a gold medal in criminal justice.
Em Dean, Luciana Santiago, Maddie Willis, and Paige Parenteau, who earned gold medals in the medical competition known as the “Health Knowledge Bowl.”
Emily Forbes, Lily Danko, Emma Silva Henningsen and Kylee Browning, who took home bronze medals.
In addition, Hunter Medeiros placed third in the plumbing competition and Annabelle Calderwood placed third in medical math and received a bronze medal.
“I’m extremely proud of our students; the advisors, Tammy Kirsch and Cory Rugg; as well as our CTE Director Jeremy Guay for these distinctions,” Runey said in a press release. “The CTE program at AHS has been a hidden gem for far too long. Performances like this and our state of the art facility set to open at 1 Blue Pride Way in late August will demonstrate to everyone the value of our CTE offerings.”
Runey said the school is trying to raise $1,000 to send the students to the state competition and perhaps the national competition.
The AHS Chapter of SkillsUSA is holding a fundraiser throughout April. Anyone interested in donating can call AHS at 508-222-5150.