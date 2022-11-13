ATTLEBORO — The student marketing department at Attleboro High School has come up with a new mascot for the school and sports teams.
But they’re not letting the cat out of the bag until Nov. 17, and it probably won’t be a cat, so that is not a clue.
The reveal is slated to happen in front of the whole school at 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the school’s sparkling new gymnasium.
A press release from the group was enthusiastic.
“With the new high school comes the new and improved Attleboro Blue Bombardiers,” the release said. “We truly are out with the old AHS and now in the full swing of our new and improved Attleboro High School.”
Right now, the Blue Bombardiers are represented by an eagle.
People will be holding their collective breath because a suggested change to a lion, which actually is a cat, albeit a large one, was rejected by the school committee earlier this year.
Students argued that a lion was more closely tied to the city since it appears on the city seal and the lion is a main attraction at Capron Park Zoo.
But the school board thought otherwise and decided unanimously that Blue Bombardiers should be kept because so many from Attleboro — 3,096 to be exact — served in World War II. Eight Attleboro residents died in the war.
At the time, Jim Stors, chairman of the policy and personnel subcommittee that studied the issue in depth, said subcommittee members voted unanimously to recommend keeping the mascot.
“The mascot goes beyond the high school, it represents the community,” Stors said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
