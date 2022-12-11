ATTLEBORO — Up to 400 cars and school buses use Bushee Street and the parking lot for the new Attleboro High School every day.
But the busy lot will be closed when students return to school in January after the holiday break, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
It will remain closed for about a year while the area is reconstructed into a parking lot and athletic field.
What that means is a change in traffic patterns to get to the new high school while construction takes place, Heagney said.
Students or parents may want to plan ahead in the event of traffic delays as people take alternate routes to get to the high school on Rathbun Willard Drive.
The closing of the Bushee Street lot will mean more vehicles will be using Thacher Street, Dennis Street, Rome Boulevard and Berwick Road to get access to the high school, according to the chief. “We’ll try to alleviate the traffic as best we can,” Heagney said.
The chief said he has met with Mayor Paul Heroux, high school Principal Kate Campbell and school Superintendent David Sawyer several times and they will continue to meet regarding the issue.
The new high school opened in September and workers continue to clear the debris from the razing of the old high school.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.