ATTLEBORO -- It was a long time in coming due to coronavirus, but the city's Historic Preservation Society was finally able to resume its annual award ceremony honoring those whose work preserved some measure of Attleboro's history during the awards presentation's four-year hiatus.
And the list of awardees was long.
The celebration took place at city hall on Thursday and there were two special awards given out.
Marian Wrightington, chair of the city’s historical commission, was honored for her “Distinguished Service” to the city for her work in preserving Attleboro’s history.
The ceremony was the city's 20th.
Usually Wrightington is in charge of the ceremony, but she passed the baton to Rachel Killion this year. She said she was pleased to sit back and watch as others did the work.
Another special award was presented to Georgie Porgie Leonard who never graduated from Attleboro High School. He was kicked out in 1964 because his hair was too long and he never went back.
Georgie Porgie went on to a music career that included his two sisters Carol and Judy. Together they were known as Georgie Porgie and the Crybabies. Early on they had some success.
Georgie Porgie and his sisters once opened for the Rolling Stones at Providence at Lowe's State Theater, the current home of the Providence Performing Arts Center.
And Georgie Porgie once jammed with Jimi Hendrix in Florida.
But his dreams of being a rock star eventually faded and he ended up working in his dad’s dry-cleaning business in Pawtucket and playing gigs when he had the chance.
School board member Rob Geddes presented him with an honorary high school diploma and Wrightington gave him a graduation cap complete with tassel.
“I’m very touched,” Leonard said. “I can’t thank you enough.”
And other awards were finally given to those who earned them after four long years.
- Anissa Amancio from Hill-Roberts School for her students who made dolls of famous people.
- Friends of the Ten Mile River for its work cleaning up the Dodge Island and Peck cemeteries.
- Randy Jamison for cleaning up the Follett Cemetery
- Former library director Walter Stitt for his writing of the history of the Attleboro Public Library.
Those who worked to preserve houses or buildings were honored as well.
- Attleboro Public Library officials for their preservation efforts in a recently completed renovation.
- Jame Koepfler for his preservation work at 389 Newport Ave.
- Trevor and Kerrilee Blake for their work 169-171 South Main St.
- Brian Hodess for his work on The Bronson Building at 8 North Main St.
- Lorraine May for her work at 21-23 Third St.
- Diana Holmes for her work at 198 County St.
- Anthony Szeto and Wang Mian for their work at 32 Carpenter St.
- Jeffrey Levine for his work at 143 Union St.
- Winn Development for the company’s restoration of the Watson-Newell Factory at 67 Mechanic St. which it renovated into apartments.
- Roxanne Pacella of RMA Pleasant Homes LLC for her work at 700 and 734 Pleasant St.
- John Desvergnes of Solaris Homes for his work at 750 Pleasant St.
- Charles and Diane Anderson for their work at 334 Read St.
- Judith Baker for her work at 27 Upland Road.
- Addison Ruiz Lopez for her work at 198 South Main St.
- Jonathan and Jaime Bailey for their work at 63 May St.
- Lisa Dennison and Jesse Champagne for their work at 43 Horton St.
There were projects that won awards as well.
- Doreen Velmer Rolince for her work on the Centenary United Methodist Church Timeline which recorded key events in its history.
- Alex Harrop for his restoration of a carriage now on display at Capron Park
- Derek Corsi and Jeff DiMarzio for creating the Wolfenden Smokestack replica and sign on display at Judy Robbins Park.
- George Leonard and Frank Durant for their work on a South Attleboro song and video which remembered South Attleboro landmarks and homes.
