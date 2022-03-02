ATTLEBORO — A family of five was temporarily displaced by a fire at their home Wednesday afternoon, the second blaze in the city in less than 20 hours and the latest in a series.
The fire on Wednesday broke out at 26 Stockade Circle at about 1:30 p.m. It was the sixth house fire in the city since January.
“This is one of our worst winters for fires,” Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said in an interview Wednesday — before the Stockade Circle fire.
Fortunately, fire officials say, no one has been hurt or killed in the spate of fires.
The fire Wednesday started in a two-car garage attached to the home, and the cause remains under investigation, District Fire Chief Tom Joubert said.
“The first engine reported the garage was fully involved,” he said.
Despite the intensity of the flames, firefighters managed to keep the fire contained to the garage, which also had an apartment above it. “The guys made a good stop,” Joubert said.
Only one person was home at the time and neither he nor any firefighters were injured. There were at least two pet dogs that also escaped, Joubert said.
The five people who live at the house, which is near the Rehoboth line, were being helped by the Red Cross.
Although the fire damage was contained to the garage, there was smoke and water damage to other parts of the house, Joubert said.
The blaze erupted just over 19 hours after fire struck a home at 125 Melody Drive and displaced a family of five, including two children.
The fire was called in at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday after cooking oil that was left briefly unattended ignited on the stove and quickly spread to the kitchen and living room, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said.
No one was injured in the fire but two of the family’s three cats perished, Birch said.
In an interview Wednesday, Lacey Binns said she and her family was doing as well as could be expected under the circumstances and was thankful no one was injured.
She, her two daughters, 11-year-old Piper and 13-year-old Melody, and other friends and family were eating pizza in the driveway and looking over the damaged house on Wednesday.
“The neighbors have been so kind. They’ve come over to the house. They’ve been so sweet,” Binns said.
The Cape-style house is owned by her grandmother, who lives in an in-law apartment at the rear of the home, she said.
Binns was not at home when the fire broke out and learned about it when her grandmother called her.
“The fire was out by the time I got here,” Binns said.
She said the family will live temporarily in a trailer outside the house while it is being repaired. The home is covered by insurance, she said.
Birch estimated the damage to the house at about $200,000.
The fire spread quickly on the first floor and the remainder of the house sustained extensive heat and smoke damage, Birch said.
When firefighters arrived there were flames coming out of the front picture window. Four of the five family members were home at the time.
“Luckily, nobody got killed,” Birch said.
In other fires in the city, a man was forced out of his apartment last Saturday on North Main Street.
In January, fire struck apartment houses on Orange and James streets on the East Side four days apart, displacing several residents. Another fire on Tanya Drive displaced two families.
Last month, city firefighters were among several departments who helped Rehoboth firefighters fight an inferno on Route 118 at the Attleboro line that destroyed three businesses.