ATTLEBORO — On Dec. 18, New England Sports Village will officially dedicate its premier rink to former Bishop Feehan hockey player A.J. Quetta, who suffered a serious spinal cord injury nearly a year ago in a game in Western Massachusetts.
Since the injury, the North Providence resident has graduated from Feehan and been undergoing medical treatment and physical therapy.
He is returning as a member of the school’s ice hockey coaching staff, the team announced last week on Twitter.
NESV, where Feehan plays its home games, announced in June that its premier rink would be renamed in Quetta’s honor in June.
The ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. before the Shamrocks’ game against Archbishop Williams.
