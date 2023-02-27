So Main Street Construction
Work had started at the former Briggs Hotel site on South Main Street in Attleboro when this photo was taken Feb. 3. Trees have been cleared from the rear of the lot and excavators have been onsite readying the hole for foundation work, which will eventually evolve into a commercial/residential complex. The Briggs Hotel was razed last May.

 MARK STOCKWELL /THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Want to see your art displayed on a really big, highly visible canvas?

The city, in collaboration with the Attleboro Arts Museum, Attleboro Public Library, TDI Attleboro, and the New England Foundation for the Arts, is holding an “Art in the Open” contest.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.