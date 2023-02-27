ATTLEBORO — Want to see your art displayed on a really big, highly visible canvas?
The city, in collaboration with the Attleboro Arts Museum, Attleboro Public Library, TDI Attleboro, and the New England Foundation for the Arts, is holding an “Art in the Open” contest.
The winner’s work will be displayed on a 30-by-6-foot fence in front of a construction site at 27-39 South Main St. from June 15, 2023 to Jan. 15, 2024.
The site is across the street from The Sun Chronicle, where the Briggs Hotel used to be and a five-story apartment complex will be built.
The deadline for submitting proposed artwork is March 27 by 11:59 p.m.
The contract for the artwork is expected to be awarded on May 5, and delivery of the product is expected on a “high resolution file” on May 31 by 11:59 p.m.
The city will have the file imprinted on a substrate and installed on the fence.
