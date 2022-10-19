Alley Artist Jess Tracey
Cuddy Court will serve as the launch point for Attleboro's first Downtown Trick or Treat event.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Calling all ghouls and goblins, princesses and pirates for the city’s first Downtown Trick or Treat event on Saturday.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. participating downtown businesses will be giving treats to those who stop by while supplies last. There are 33 storefronts participating, so there will be plenty of Halloween goodies to go around.

