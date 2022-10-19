ATTLEBORO — Calling all ghouls and goblins, princesses and pirates for the city’s first Downtown Trick or Treat event on Saturday.
From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. participating downtown businesses will be giving treats to those who stop by while supplies last. There are 33 storefronts participating, so there will be plenty of Halloween goodies to go around.
And there have been some additions to the fun.
There will be a pumpkin decorating contest at the public library on North Main Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be live performances at Centenary Church on Sanford Street by Illuminate as well as live music from 2 to 4 p.m.
And there will be crafting at the Attleboro Arts Museum on Park Street.
Organizers recommend that participants start at Cuddy Court off Bank Street to get a map of participating businesses.
They can also enter the costume contest at that time.
The recommended route takes about 45 minutes to complete without stopping.
Participants should take note of their favorite decorated storefront and vote for it at the conclusion of the event. The winning storefront gets a $500 prize.
The Sun Chronicle is allowing parking at its location. The organizers thanked BayCoast Bank for its sponsorship of the event.
