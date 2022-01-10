ATTLEBORO — Bail has been set at $1,000 cash for two suspects in a city home invasion.
Attleboro District Court Judge Edmund Mathers on Monday ruled Jaylen Ladue, 20, of Woonsocket, and Azuriah Becote, 18, of Chepachet, were dangers but were eligible for release with conditions. He also ordered that they wear GPS monitoring bracelets upon their release.
Ladue and Becote were arrested last Tuesday and charged with a home invasion on Peck Street. Police say the men wanted to steal marijuana believed to be in the house.
A home security system showed three intruders broke into the basement of the home about 4:15 a.m. and again about seven hours later before fleeing soon after, according to police.
Ladue is related to one of the two occupants in the house, which police say was targeted.
He and Becote have pleaded innocent to two counts of home invasion.
A 17-year-old Providence boy was also charged but he faces charges in juvenile court. Juvenile proceedings are not public.
Prosecutors wanted the suspects held without bail in pre-trial detention, arguing no other measure could keep the public safe.
But Attleboro defense lawyers Amit Singh and Jason Maloney argued that the defendants had no prior convictions. The lawyers wanted their clients released with a set of conditions and GPS monitoring.
The judge also set a nighttime curfew for the men and ordered them to stay away from the occupants of the house.
Both men are being held in jail until they post bail and can get a GPS bracelet once they are available.
In addition, Ladue’s case is complicated because he is in quarantine at the Dartmouth House of Correction due to COVID-19 exposure.
His presence for the dangerousness hearing Monday was waived due to the COVID-19 issue. He cannot be brought to court for a GPS unit until he tests negative for the virus and is no longer quarantined.
