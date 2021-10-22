ATTLEBORO -- Fifteen homes were evacuated for about one hour Friday morning after excavation workers accidentally ruptured a high-pressure gas line.
The incident occurred about 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Short Street and Riverside Avenue.
Firefighters evacuated the 15 homes in the area of the incident and checked gas detection meters to make sure the leak was isolated, according to a fire official.
There were no reports of any injuries.
