ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital is continuing its expansion into the O’Neil Boulevard neighborhood with the purchase of a small industrial building on the corner of Atwood Street and O’Neil, diagonally across from the hospital.
The one-story structure which has an address of 81 O’Neil is the former home of Chemical Systems Services, Inc. owned by Mounir Mazzawi.
Sturdy paid $410,000 for the 7,308 square-foot building, which sits on an 11,892-square-foot lot.
The sale was recorded on Dec. 16.
The property is assessed at $268,300, according to its field card on file with the city assessor.
Sturdy spokeswoman Kate Gwiazdowski said hospital planners are still mulling possible uses for the structure which is located next door to another structure bought by the hospital last summer which fronts on O’Neil but has an address of 83 Dunham St.
That building is the former home of Coastal Atlantic Screen Process, Inc.
“At this time, the intention of the property is still being determined,” she said in an emailed statement.
A similar statement was issued about the Coastal building in July.
That building was bought in June.
No apparent changes have been made to the Coastal building since its purchase.
Together, Sturdy paid $960,000 for the two buildings and land which totals about 6/10 of an acre.
Meanwhile, just down the street at 100 O’Neil, Sturdy Memorial Foundation is nearing completion of a two-story, 28,400-square-foot building to house orthopedic and internal medicine offices along with a blood draw station.
It’s being built on a 2.6-acre former parking lot between Marathon Co. and East Street.
The parcel on which the building will be located is one of two lots formerly owned by LeachGarner Co., which were traded to Sturdy for the 2.9-acre lot on which the former Swank Co. building once stood at the corner of O’Neil and Pearl Street.
The Swank lot is next to LeachGarner on Pearl Street.
The second Sturdy lot is located to the left of Marathon Co., as seen from O’Neil. Sturdy has established what looks like a small office building on that lot.
Both lots, located in an industrial zone, are just to the south of the hospital’s campus at the corner of O’Neil and Park Street.
In the summer of 2016, the city council amended the zoning ordinances to allow the location of medical buildings in industrial zones.
