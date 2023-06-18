Juneteenth has only been a national holiday since 2021, when President Joe Biden signed legislation creating it, but its roots, of course, go back to June 19, 1865.

That’s when Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger, in Galveston, Texas, read “General Order No. 3” announcing the emancipation of slaves in states that had rebelled against the United States, and his message was, like everything associated with slavery, long overdue, as it came nearly 2 ½ years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

