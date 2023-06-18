Juneteenth has only been a national holiday since 2021, when President Joe Biden signed legislation creating it, but its roots, of course, go back to June 19, 1865.
That’s when Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger, in Galveston, Texas, read “General Order No. 3” announcing the emancipation of slaves in states that had rebelled against the United States, and his message was, like everything associated with slavery, long overdue, as it came nearly 2 ½ years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
According to the Southeast Juneteenth Coalition, which organized three Juneteenth celebrations over the weekend, including the one Sunday at Attleboro’s Capron Park — — others took place in Taunton and Fall River — — the day is also called Jubilee Day.
The holiday was long celebrated in the Black community, but was not well known until after the events of May 25, 2020, when a Black man, George Floyd, died while under arrest in Minneapolis after being held by police in a choke hold for more than 9 minutes.
That event triggered widespread protests and brought Juneteenth to the forefront. It was celebrated in Attleboro’s Capron Park that year, and on Sunday its observance was marked for the third time by the Southeast Juneteenth Coalition after rain had postponed it from Saturday.
People interviewed during the event were all asked about the importance of remembering Juneteenth. Everyone, while emphasizing different things, agreed that the day’s importance is tied to remembering the past so that the same mistakes aren’t repeated. That’s especially true in 2023, when so many minorities are under attack, either through hate crimes, violence or legislation restricting rights in many states.
Here’s what they had to say:
Support Black businesses
E.J. Foster of Taunton, a vendor at the event, was selling chemical-free soaps that her company, “Alwayz EJ’s Soaps,” makes. She said she started her business after she, her sister and mother all had battled cancer and survived.
“I love being at these Juneteenth events,” she said, because it helps bring people together and helps support Black businesses. She said it’s important to celebrate the end of slavery and “how much we’ve grown and flourished. We like to bring our gift to everyone.”
Be positive
Carlton Solomon was at the park, representing his Internet radio station, WSME. Known on air as “Doc,” Solomon said his station plays RMB and Hip Hop, music he said focuses on putting people “in a good mood.”
His motto is “positivity is everything,” and said Juneteenth is “very important. We have to know history. Without history, we end up repeating the same mistakes over and over.”
Focus on human rights
Laurie Sawyer, the chair of the Attleboro Council on Human Rights was there with council member Stephanie Elliott. Sawyer, who ran for the vacant at-large city council seat in the June 6 special election, losing to Jonathan Tavares, said “we’re here for human rights” and to celebrate the end of slavery.
Elliott said Juneteenth should be highlighted after being “overshadowed by other holidays” in the past.
Voting rights
Attleboro Mayor Cathleen DeSimone, in brief remarks, told the crowd, “I would be here whether I was mayor or not.” She added: I have five words: Vote, vote, vote, vote, vote!”
In an interview before her speech, she explained her emphasis on getting people to the polls. “I think that the best way to effect change in my view is to vote,” she said.
Slaves were freed
Juneteenth is extremely personal to Deb Britt, the main organizer of the last three Attleboro Juneteenth celebrations. (She was at the first one in 2020, but that one wasn’t sponsored by the Southeast Juneteenth Coalition.)
Britt, the founder of the National Black Doll Museum, which is looking for a new home in Attleboro after being in Mansfield for many years, said the museum is offering traveling exhibits, and said it just received a grant from the New England Revolution to bring the exhibit to schools.
For Britt, Juneteenth’s importance is simple. “The last slaves were freed. It’s important because it’s American history,” she said.
It’s also a great event, she said, because “it brings people together. We shouldn’t take things for granted.”
Britt said it’s important to speak to everyone. “I go to synagogues, the Irish Cultural Center in Canton. I just want to learn” from others. “You can’t be afraid” to reach out to others,” she said.
Civil rights perspective
Ethel Garvin, a longtime member and head of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro, invited the crowd to the 37th annual event on Jan. 15. In a brief interview, Garvin had high praise for Juneteenth.
“I think it’s fabulous what Debbie Britt is able to do. We’re coming together and the day is being marked in the City of Attleboro. It’s significant to remember this period in history when all African-Americans were freed. It’s about the beginning” of their history in the United States, she said.
Trailblazers
Four people were honored by the Juneteenth committee with Trailblazer awards. Among them was Attleboro’s Alan Rias, an opera singer, who won in the art and culture category. Other Trailblazer awards went to Gloria Palmer, a retired educator; posthumously to Hasib Thomas, a psychologist and mentor, in the health category; and to the Henry family of Easton for social justice.