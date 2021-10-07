ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro Housing Authority complex was evacuated for about an hour Thursday afternoon after gas line ruptured.
Firefighters were dispatched about 3 p.m. to the 80 South Ave. complex for a report of a gas leak, Chief Scott Lachance said.
Upon arrival, they located a ruptured pipe that was leaking gas on the outside of a maintenance garage attached to one of the apartment buildings. The department immediately ordered the complex’s six buildings evacuated.
The initial investigation indicates that a city landscaping crew was cutting the grass at the complex when a lawnmower struck and ruptured the gas pipe near a meter.
No injuries were reported and firefighters checked to make sure that no gas had gone into any of the buildings.
Eversource responded to the scene, shut the gas off and began working on repairing the pipe.
Residents were allowed back into their homes after about an hour.
No residents are expected to be displaced as a result of the incident, however they will be without gas until the repair is made.
Attleboro Housing Authority officials also responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.