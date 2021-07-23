ATTLEBORO — One of the city’s two water treatment plants is not in compliance with a newly established state standard for polyfluoroalkyls, or PFAs.
Mayor Paul Heroux announced the problem Thursday in a press release and emphasized that the quality of the water has not changed, but the state’s standards for it have.
He said water customers will be getting a letter that explains the situation and emphasizes it’s not an emergency.
“If it had been, you would have been notified within 24 hours,” the letter states. “Although this is not an emergency, as our customer, you have a right to know what happened, what you should do, and what we did and are doing to correct this situation.”
The new standard of 20 parts per trillion for a combination of 6 PFA compounds was established by the state in October of 2020.
The Wading River Plant in Mansfield had an average PPT of 24.2 PFAs over the months of April, May and June.
The highest number in those three months was 34.4 PPT in May and the lowest was 14 PPT in April.
June came in at 24.3 PPT.
The Russell F. Tennant Water Treatment Facility on West Street was in compliance, with an average of 8.3 PPT and levels of 10.5 PPT, 8.7 PPT and 5.7 PPT for the months of April, May and June, respectively.
Heroux noted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a standard of 70 PPT for two PFA compounds.
He described the Massachusetts standard for PFAs as among the most stringent in the nation.
The mayor said the chemical compounds have been in use for years in common products.
“PFAs are a family of compounds that companies have been using for decades in cookware, make-up, fire protection equipment, dental floss and so much more,” he said. “It is pretty much everywhere.”
He said at least 58 other cities and towns are also out of compliance and that number may be higher because not all have been tested.
Heroux said health risks are associated with a lifetime (70 years) of exposure at the 20 PPT mark.
“Short term exposure has not been found to increase health risks,” he said.
The city took advantage of free testing offered by the state and remediation efforts are underway, the mayor said.
“In March 2021, the city council and I took the advice of the water superintendent Kourtney Wunschel and got ahead of this issue and funded the pilot study that will determine which means of remediation will be necessary to reduce the levels of PFAs found in the water supply at the Wading River Plant,” Heroux said.
That study is underway.
Once it’s determined what needs to be done, it may or may not result in higher rates, depending on whether the city can use some of the $10 million in American Rescue Plan money it got from the federal government.
“We are also looking into using as much as needed of the nearly $10 million that the city received from the federal government’s ARPA program to pay for our water plant upgrades,” Heroux said. “If the federal government doesn’t allow cities and towns to use ARPA money to remediate this particular issue, it will result in a water rate increase yet to be determined to fund the water plant upgrades.”
He said the city did nothing wrong and pledged that the situation will be corrected.
“Attleboro will meet this new standard,” Heroux said. “There is a long and expensive process we need to go through and there is no one-size-fits-all remediation efforts…but we will get there.”
Residents can email Water Superintendent Kourtney Wunschel at water1@cityofattleboro.us with questions.
