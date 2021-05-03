ATTLEBORO — A well-known Attleboro insurance agent is facing charges of having dozens of images of child pornography downloaded from the internet.
Christopher A. Nimiroski, 50, of 97 Fairway Drive in Attleboro, pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to three counts of possession of child pornography.
He appeared in court on a summons and is free on $1,000 cash bail with conditions that he stay away from minor children and not use devices that have access to the internet.
His lawyer, James Caramanica of Attleboro, declined to comment on the allegations, saying the case was still in the early stages in court and that he was reviewing police reports.
Caramanica said he would be reviewing whether the images police allege were child pornography met the requirements under the law.
He said prosecutors also have to prove the defendant knowingly downloaded child pornography. There have been cases where a person downloaded a legitimate computer file unaware that another illegal file was attached, Caraminca said.
Nimiroski, who owned Nimiroski Insurance Agency at County Square, is accused of downloading nearly 60 images and videos, including some that were digitally altered so that the child depicted speaks to the camera.
The girls in the images are between 5 and 13 and are being sexually abused by an adult male, according to court records.
The charges are the result of an investigation by the state police Cyber Crimes Unit, which received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
State police executed a search warrant at Nimiroski’s home on March 30 and seized his iPhone, a desktop computer, a laptop computer and a computer gaming system, according to the report.
A conviction for possession of child pornography carries a penalty of five years in prison.
His only prior brush with the law was a drunken driving arrest in 1994, according to the police report.
During the arraignment proceedings, Caramanica objected to the prosecution’s request for $2,500 cash bail.
He said his client and his insurance agency were well known in Attleboro and that Nimiroski cooperated with police during the investigation.
The insurance agency was founded in 1963, according to the company’s Facebook page.
In January 2020, FBinsure announced that it had acquired the company and moved the business downtown to 8 Park St.
Nimiroski’s case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
