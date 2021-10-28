Disruptive and unruly behavior among younger students at area high school varsity football games is not confined to just King Philip and Foxboro.
Attleboro High School has also experienced the troubling trend, which authorities attribute partly to the pandemic.
“We have seen an uptick in disruptive behavior at football games,” Attleboro High Principal Bill Runey said. “We have, in turn, increased security.”
It hasn’t been that way in past years.
“For years, the Friday Night lights have served as a great way for our community to get together as it’s the weekend and everyone can support the football team, marching band, and cheer,” Runey said. “In large part, it’s always been a healthy environment.”
However, the routine doesn’t lend itself to close parental supervision, he added.
“In my opinion, when you combine real socialization and social/emotional issues that our students are facing post-pandemic with that lack of supervision, it translates into these disruptive behaviors,” Runey said.
At King Philip, there were “several instances of young students exhibiting unruly, inappropriate, disrespectful, and unsportsmanlike behavior during games,” Superintendent Paul Zinni said. “This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
School officials, in response, instituted a policy requiring parents or guardians to attend the games with elementary and middle school students. It went into effect with the home game on Oct. 15.
At that game there was a significant decrease in disruptive student behavior, Zinni said.
Foxboro Superintendent Amy Berdos asked parents to talk to their children about behaving appropriately at high school football games after receiving complaints from visiting schools.
“It’s rude behavior, complaints about vulgar language,” Berdos said. “It’s not behavior that will be tolerated at games.”
There will be more school administrators at upcoming home games, she said.
North Attleboro school officials say they aren’t experiencing such problems.
“After COVID there’s been bigger crowds that have been a little more challenging, but nothing crazy,” said Kurt Kummer, the high school athletic director. “I think it’s just after the pandemic people want to get out and go to a game, and it’s bringing a lot more people out. I think we’re seeing more little kids but I think we’ve got it under control.”
At King Philip, the new measures seem to be doing the trick, Wrentham Police Chief William McGrath said.
A few weeks back there reportedly was a fight at one game. McGrath said police responded but didn’t see one.
However, several younger students didn’t appear to even be watching the games, instead socializing and being disruptive with their peers.
“They raise a little Cain,” McGrath said.
But after the school district took action, the atmosphere changed “instantly,” McGrath said.
“I went to the next game and exactly what I thought would happen happened,” he said. “As soon as parents became aware, there were far fewer kids there. There were no issues whatsoever.”
The police chief also thinks the pandemic has something to do with the younger students’ behavior at games.
“Kids haven’t been out,” McGrath said. “Especially that age group, they’re just breaking into independence. They missed a whole year and a half of transition to do anything themselves. All of a sudden, they get dropped off at games. You can see why it’s common in communities.”
‘Social disconnection’
Wheaton College psychology professor Michael Berg also attributes some of the behavior to the pandemic.
“Personally, I do think there is a greater sense of social disconnection due to COVID-19 that has manifested in many ways,” Berg said. “Whether it is feeling less connected at work (and being more likely to leave for another position), posting more negative remarks on social media, or acting out through rude behavior in public, the epidemic seemingly has made it harder for us to connect to others. As a result, I do think we are seeing more of this type of behavior.”
Officials in other area school districts said they haven’t seen any increase in unruly student behavior at games.
“I’ve been at all of our home football games and if anything I’ve noticed more support and enthusiasm for being together supporting their classmates and/or siblings,” Norton Superintendent Joseph Baeta said. “Of course this could change with one bad apple, but so far so good.”
Mansfield Superintendent Teresa Murphy said students have, fortunately, been “amazing at the football games.”
“Most of the elementary students come to the games with their families,” she said. “Many middle school students are unaccompanied by adults but we’ve not seen anything really out of the ordinary with their behavior.”
Assistant Athletic Director Tim Selmon oversees the games and is supported by school staff spread out in the stands and the end zones, Murphy said, adding school resource officers and other police officers are a positive presence throughout Alumni Field.
“The home football games have been very well-attended — it makes for a festive atmosphere and we are anticipating the same for the remainder of the season,” she said.
