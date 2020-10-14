ATTLEBORO — Daniel J. O’Shea, the first justice of Attleboro District Court, has been nominated to be an associate justice of the Superior Court by Gov. Charlie Baker.
O’Shea has served as first justice since 2010 and had previously been associate justice at the Attleboro court, a position he was appointed to in 2005.
Baker also announced Wednesday that Attorney Danielle L. Williams has been nominated as associate justice of Springfield District Court, where she serves as assistant clerk magistrate.
Both nominees have nearly 50 years of combined legal experience.
“The many years of courtroom experience shared by Justice O’Shea and Attorney Williams make them well-qualified to serve as Associate Justices of the Superior Court and District Court,” Baker said in a statement. “Both these candidates share a strong commitment to the law and service in their communities, and I am pleased to submit them to the Governor’s Council for their advice and consent.”
Applicants for judicial openings are reviewed by the Judicial Nominating Commission before being recommended to the governor.
If confirmed by the Governor’s Council, O’Shea will fill the seat vacated by Robert C. Rufo.
O’Shea began his legal career in 1990 as a staff attorney for Commonwealth Energy System in Cambridge, where he handled litigation for large public utility companies and served as a claims administrator for liability and workers’ compensation cases. In 1992, he joined the Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents as an administrative judge, presiding over hearings, conferences and motion sessions involving workers’ compensation cases.
From 2000 until 2005, O’Shea served as senior judge of the Division of Dispute Resolution, with statutory authority over 21 administrative judges and six reviewing board judges.
O’Shea has also written three books on workers’ compensation law, and served as adjunct faculty at Norwich University, Suffolk University, Anna Maria College, Stonehill College and Quincy College.
He also mentors new judges through the Judicial Institute’s Judge to Judge Program.
O’Shea earned his juris doctorate from New England Law Boston and his bachelor’s degree from Norwich University.
Superior Court, the state’s trial court, has 82 justices sitting in 20 courthouses in all 14 counties of Massachusetts.
Superior Court has jurisdiction in civil actions over $25,000. It also has jurisdiction in labor disputes, medical malpractice cases, first-degree murder cases and all other crimes.
The District Court hears a wide range of criminal, civil, housing, juvenile, mental health, and other types of cases, including all violations of city and town ordinances and bylaws.
In civil matters, District Court judges conduct both jury and jury-waived trials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.