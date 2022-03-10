ATTLEBORO — A Brockton man arrested last week on fentanyl trafficking charges was ordered held without bail Thursday for violating his bail for another drug case.
Attleboro District Court Judge Michele Armour revoked the bail for Akeem Mattis, 28, which was set in Boston Municipal Court where he faces a host of drug peddling charges from 2018.
Mattis can be held for up to three months for violating his bail conditions but the judge denied the prosecution’s request to hold him longer under the state’s dangerousness law.
Mattis was arrested March 3 during a traffic stop at County Square. A warrant had been issued for him the day before for the case in Boston, according to court records.
He was charged with trafficking fentanyl and a related drug peddling offense after police found 32 grams of suspected fentanyl and 6 grams of alleged crack cocaine in his coat pocket, according to court records.
Police say they also found $1,200 in cash and three cellphones in his possession.
Armour set bail at $25,000 cash bail on the Attleboro fentanyl trafficking charges and ordered Mattis to obey a curfew. He has pleaded innocent.
His lawyer, Neal Steingold of Providence argued his client should not be held without bail as a dangerous person because none of the alleged narcotics was field-tested.
Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson argued Mattis should be held as a dangerous person because he is on probation for a drug charge and has two drug peddling cases pending, including one while he was free on bail.
“He’s not going to stop distributing these drugs,” Johnson told the court.
The case was continued to April 7 for a probable cause hearing.