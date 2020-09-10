ATTLEBORO — Dozens turned out Thursday night for the launch of this year’s Big Read despite threatening weather and the ongoing virus pandemic.
Activities were held on the library patio and at the adjacent Balfour Riverwalk Park.
This year’s National Endowment for the Arts, Adventure Book Community Big Read features the book “Circe” by Madeline Miller, an odyssey back to ancient Greece that celebrates female strength.
Free copies of the New York Times bestseller and event calendars were distributed to those who turned out.
Also handed out were craft bags for young children to make Medusa headbands and, for children ages 8 and up, Light-Up Mythology jars.
The most popular activity was easily a petting zoo on Balfour Riverwalk grounds, sponsored by Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation.
The zoo, put on by Enchanted Animal Parties of Groton, featured ducks, goats, lambs, roosters and bunnies.
Children and teenagers and even adults most enjoyed holding the smaller animals.
“I like holding them, they’re so cute,” remarked Laura Santoro, 12.
“I love the animals,” added her sister Ayla, 15.
Their mother, Pam Santoro, runs the family book club at the library, and the Big Read book was read in her club.
“It’s very exciting,” Santoro said of “Circe.” “I’m really glad they chose it. It is excellent.”
And for many, Thursday night’s activities were a nice break from all that has been going on.
“I think it’s lovely, it’s so fun,” said Robin Ferraz, who brought her two children, Daphne, 8, and Liam, 6. “With COVID, it’s nice to get out of the house with the kids and do something.”
“I’d say it was a great launch. The weather worked out. The weather was very questionable,” Library Director Christine Johnson said. “It was a nice turnout. People are very excited (about the book selection).”
About 100 turned out, the director noted.
As for the petting zoo, Johnson said, “We were very happy to offer an in-person event, which is really rare (amid the pandemic).”
The Big Read involves many activities and events over the next two months.
An in-gallery and virtual exhibit at the Attleboro Arts Museum called “Scylla – The Ugly Truth Revealed” starts Saturday. There will be a STEAM project to build an ancient Greek temple next week, a women’s suffrage virtual lecture by Barbara Benson Wednesday, a mythological anime workshop via Zoom Sept. 24, and a lecture on the history of witch persecutions Sept. 30.
Miller, a Brown University graduate with degrees in Classics, will make a virtual Big Read appearance Oct. 8 to discuss her novel.
There will also be numerous book club discussions for adults and children.
For more information about the Big Read and its calendar, visit the program website, attleboros1abc.org.
The Big Read is sponsored by the library, Attleboro Cultural Council, The Sun Chronicle and others.
