ATTLEBORO — The city on Monday kicked off its efforts to get every resident counted for the 2020 U.S. Census, with official after official saying how important it is to get a complete tally of everyone.
Billions of dollars in federal aid and the number of seats Massachusetts will have in the new Congress are at stake, they pointed out.
“I can’t overemphasize this enough: We have to count every single person,” state Rep. Paul Marx, D-Peru, chairman of the House redistricting committee, said during a news conference in City Hall.
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, said certain groups of people such as immigrants, the disabled and young children, are harder to get an accurate count of.
For every uncounted child in the 2010 census, Massachusetts lost an average of $2,400 in federal aid, or $24,000 per child over the past 10 years.
“We are going to have a difficult time counting all these people,” she said.
City Veterans Agent Ken Badertscher, chairman of the Atteboro Complete Count Committee, said the Founding Fathers placed so much importance on the census that they enshrined it in the U.S. Constitution.
To get an accurate count, the United States is embarking on one of the largest peace-time mobilizations in history.
Counters are being hired to go door-to-door for some cases, but the census information can also be filed by mail, electronically and by telephone, Mayor Paul Heroux said.
“Our goal is to count everyone once, and only once, and in the right place,” he said.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said the census helps determine how much federal aid states get for everything from social services to transportation.
“This is a big deal. It cannot be overstated,” state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said, likening filling out census forms to other civic duties such as voting.
Ray Bennett of the U.S. Census Bureau said the information people give for the census is strictly confidential and cannot be given out to anyone.
He said anyone who violates the confidentiality requirement can be sentenced to five years in prison and fined $250,000.
The Census Bureau is in the process of hiring people to go door-to-door to collect information, and is paying up to $28 an hour.
