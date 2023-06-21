Charron Farm Preserve -

From left, George Spatcher, Attleboro Land Trust board member Patrick Sullivan, land donor Ted Charron, ALT President Jay Burby, and ALT board member Charlie Adler, at the closing for the donation of the Charron Farm Preserve.

 ATTLEBORO LAND TRUST

ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Land Trust has received a gift of 12 acres of farmland on Morse Avenue that will allow adjacent but land-locked conservation land to be opened to the public.

The new parcel was donated by city resident Ted Charron of Morse Avenue and other members of the Charron family, the land trust announced Wednesday.

