ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Land Trust has received a gift of 12 acres of farmland on Morse Avenue that will allow adjacent but land-locked conservation land to be opened to the public.
The new parcel was donated by city resident Ted Charron of Morse Avenue and other members of the Charron family, the land trust announced Wednesday.
The land was farmed by Charron’s parents and grandparents and still produces hay.
The donated land will be known as the Charron Farm Preserve.
Land trust officials said they plan to complete a trail beginning at Morse Avenue, crossing some wetlands, going around the hay fields, and connecting to the adjacent land preserve, the 28-acre Shaw-Denham Memorial Forest.
The Charron Farm Preserve will not be open to the public until the trail is finished, which may take a year, as boardwalks will be required, trust officials said.
Completion of the new trail will also mean the Shaw-Denham Memorial Forest will be open to the public for the first time. It has been landlocked since it was donated to the land trust by the Denham family in 2013.
Ted Charron, an artist, has had a long association with the trust, having served on its board from 1997 to 1999, edited its newsletter, and designed its logo.
“Ted knows every inch of the donated land and has observed how it serves as habitat for a variety of wild animals,” the trust said. “Guaranteeing that the land will be forever protected has long been his goal.”
The trust now owns 504 acres with the latest acquisition.
Conservation restrictions are held on an additional 236 acres.
The trust is a non-profit run by volunteers and supported by contributions. Find out more at attleborolandtrust.org.