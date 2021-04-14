Earth Day is April 22 but the Attleboro Land Trust has turned one day to celebrate nature into five with free activities for families starting on April 19 and running through April 23.
The activities will be geared to children ages 6-13 but all ages are welcome, according to an ALT press release.
The program, called Earth Week, is spearheaded by TerraCorps member Evan Foster, a recent environmental science graduate of the University of Vermont.
Foster is on a seven-month full-time assignment to help the trust reach out to the community and connect residents to its mission of land protection and stewardship.
He hopes to educate and inspire young people to become more involved with land conservation in Attleboro.
The activities run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with three 75-minute time slots each day. The slots start at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. and activities will take place at different nature preserves throughout the city.
The schedule is as follows:
April 19: “Slow Down and Look Around #1”
Discover the natural features that exist right in your backyard with a nature scavenger hunt at Nickerson Walking Woods Preserve.
April 20: “How Curious Are You?”
Learn to see nature through the eyes of a curious naturalist while gathering items at Larson Woodland.
April 21: “Letting Nature Inspire Your Art”
Focus on the beauty around you and create your own artwork with materials obtained from nature along with others provided at the Deborah and Roger Richardson Nature Preserve.
April 22: “Slow Down and Look Around #2”
Same as above.
April 23: “Can you Identify these Trees and Plants?”
Learn how to identify certain types of trees and plants found at Richardson Nature Preserve.
Those who would like to register for an event can go to attleborolandtrust.org and pick one and a time slot under “Upcoming Events.”
All children must be accompanied by an adult for the entire duration of the event.
For more information or questions, contact Evan Foster at evanfosterALT@gmail.com.
