ATTLEBORO — The city has won its 16th Big Read grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, Attleboro Public Library Director Amy Rhilinger announced Wednesday.
The grant, for $19,000, will fund various activities associated with the city’s annual Big Read program, in which city residents are encouraged to read the same book and take part in various discussions and events about it.
The Big Read committee plans to formally announce the book to be read, “Sitting Pretty” by Rebekah Taussig at the July 19 city council meeting.
“Sitting Pretty: The View from my Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body,” is a memoir-in-essays that shares personal stories from Taussig’s Kansas childhood to the present day.
“(She) reflects on living both independently and dependently, the complex issues around charity and acts of kindness, the presentation of disability in the media, and how disability affects us all,” according to a press release about the book.
Attleboro is the only city in Massachusetts to get a Big Read grant.
Grants nationwide range from $5,000 to $20,000.
“In total, the NEA invested $1,071,140 to support programming centered around one of 15 different contemporary books, with the aim of inspiring meaningful conversations, artistic responses, and new discoveries and connections in participating communities,” the press release said.