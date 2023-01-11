ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro lawyer whose license to practice was suspended for ethical violations has now been disbarred, according to the state Board of Bar Overseers.
Gail Balser, an attorney for almost 40 years, was ordered disbarred last month by state Supreme Judicial Court Justice Frank Gaziano upon the recommendation of the board.
She was accused by the board of taking about $31,000 from two clients and misusing the funds for her own personal and business use. She also did not cooperate with the board’s investigation, according to the board’s summary.
The clients, who were not named in the document, were individuals she solicited in early 2015 to join a multi-plaintiff lawsuit against Texas Instruments for injuries suffered as a result of exposure to radioactive materials and other toxic substances, according to the board.
One client hired Balser to represent the estate of the individual’s deceased father in the lawsuit and paid her $14,850, the board stated.
Balser also allegedly took $16,000 from a family who hired her to represent the estate of a deceased family member against Texas Instruments.
“These funds were not earned by the respondent and were never returned” to the clients, the board said.
Balser’s law license was suspended for four years in April 2016 for multiple instances of misconduct involving three different sets of clients. After she was found in contempt of order twice, her law license was suspended an additional two years, according to the board.
The second contempt finding was based on Balser’s unauthorized practice of law while suspended and for failing to pay restitution to her clients and cooperate in the disciplinary proceedings, the board said.
Baler could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.