ATTLEBORO -- Local attorney Max Volterra has been honored for his efforts to promote Bristol Community College and its city campus, the college announced Wednesday.
Volterra was presented with the John J. Sbrega, Ph.D., Exemplary Service Award, given to members of the school community "whose service and dedication to the college has been exemplary and who has contributed their time, talent, energy and knowledge to the to various college programs or activities," the college said in a statement.
“The college community is grateful to Mr. Volterra’s contributions and service throughout the years. His steadfast dedication and vision have advanced Bristol’s mission throughout our communities and we are honored to recognize him with this award as a symbol of our gratitude,” Bristol President Laura L. Douglas said.
The award is named after a former president of the school.
Volterra is a member of the college's Foundation board of directors and was a member of Bristol's board of trustees from September 2012 to October 2017. He and his wife Marion were "instrumental to the development and advancement of the full-service Bristol Attleboro Campus," the school said.
Bristol had been offering classes in Attleboro since the late 1960s, beginning at Attleboro High School then moving to the former Brennan Middle School on County Street. It relocated to the Attleboro Corporate Center, formerly Texas Instruments, in 2004.
Bristol also noted Volterra has promoted the Manhattan Short Film Festival, whose proceeds have supported initiatives at the college’s Attleboro campus.
Volterra, a former state representative, has served the city in various capacities over the years, including as a member of the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority and the city's election commission.