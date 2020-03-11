ATTLEBORO — With concern over the spread of a coronavirus deepening and Gov. Charlie Baker declaring a state of emergency, Mayor Paul Heroux met with key department heads Wednesday afternoon.
Police, fire, water, wastewater, health, school, public works, personnel and the treasury departments were represented and plans were laid to keep the city running in the event workers are hit hard by the virus.
The city council was represented by vice-president Kate Jackson.
Heroux said he was encouraged with the result.
“The main takeaway was that our four essential departments, police, fire, water and wastewater plus one, public works are prepared to keep the city functioning and keep the people safe if we have a worst case scenario,” the mayor said in a telephone interview after the session, which lasted about an hour.
Public works is considered an essential department in the event of a snowstorm, which, despite the recent warm weather, could still happen.
If substantial numbers of the city’s workforce in any of those departments are unable to work, the city would keep people over for longer shifts on overtime, the mayor said.
For example, police could move from an eight-hour shift to 12 hours.
In another example, water operations can be run by a single person if absolutely necessary, Heroux said.
The mayor said he has the power to declare an emergency in the city and that gives him the power to deficit spend if needed to pay big overtime bills, which could be needed if the disease becomes epidemic in Attleboro.
He noted that the city has about $4.5 million in its stabilization fund that could be tapped in an emergency.
“That’s what it’s there for,” he said.
The mayor said the health department offered advice on what to look for regarding symptoms of coronavirus that may be exhibited by employees.
No decision have been made on whether or how much to limit group meetings, he said.
“We don’t yet know what DPH is advising us regarding public gatherings,” he said. “We need clarification on that.”
However, one decision has been made. A public hearing slated for Tuesday concerning the mayor’s proposal to extend the “no disturb zone” around wetlands from 25 feet to 75 feet has been postponed, partly because it was expected to draw a big crowd. It will be opened but immediately continued without testimony. As of Wednesday, 95 residents of Massachusetts had tested positive for the virus, the symptoms of which are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Out of that number six cases were confirmed and 89 others were designated “presumptive positives,” which means they have yet to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
So far there are no cases in Attleboro or Bristol County, but there are three cases in Pawtucket related to an overseas trip by students and faculty at St. Raphael Academy.
That school will be shut down until Monday while students get instruction online.
Overseas trips planned for Attleboro High School and a middle school have not been canceled, but the school department does not recommend travel during the upcoming April vacation.
In his announcement of a state of emergency, Baker said the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has been activated.
“(It’s) bringing together health, human services, public safety and several other government agencies,” he said in a press release. “This working group follows the Department of Public Health’s infectious disease task force that was (set) up in January.
Guidance for long-term care facilities were scheduled to be released Wednesday, he said.
Elderly residents are at a much higher risk from the virus.
Baker also said concerns regarding public schools are being addressed.
“Regarding K-12 schools, the Department of Secondary and Elementary Education is providing local schools with relief from attendance and school year requirements so that schools have the flexibility to make decisions on temporary closures due to coronavirus concerns,” he said.
