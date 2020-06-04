ATTLEBORO — By this time next year, repairs to the exterior of the Attleboro Public Library and upgrades to the heating, ventilation and electrical systems should be done, Mayor Paul Heroux said.
The $6.9 million “building envelope” project, which will go out to bid in August, is expected to start in September and be completed in about 10 months.
The work includes the installation of a new roof and window repairs.
And by the end of this month, work is expected to start on the twin Brennan and Wamsutta middle school roofs. They have been leaking for years, practically since the schools opened in 1998. That job is priced out at $3.9 million.
City officials have been trying to get those roofs fixed for years, going back to the Kevin Dumas administration.
The leaks have caused interior damage.
The city council authorized the loans at its Feb. 18 meeting.
Heroux said the loan documents were completed this week and the city got a very good interest rate of 0.94 percent.
He said the rate of less than 1 percent is a result of the city’s good credit rating along with low interest rates in the banking industry.
Heroux said the city can afford the projects because of a reduction in its debt.
He said all major work should be financed.
“If we’re going to use it over the course of time we should pay for it over the course of time,” Heroux said.
The mayor said spending money on building maintenance is a wise investment. “If we take care of what we have now we won’t have to build another one,” he said.
