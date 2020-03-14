ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Public Library is asking patrons to avoid visiting its downtown building if possible because of the pandemic.
"If you do not need resources in the library building, please do not visit," Assistant Director Amy Rhilinger said. "We are encouraging people with internet access to use the library from home."
Residents can download books, movies and magazines from the eLibrary.
"While we're open, you are able to browse for material online and wait for them to become available via the holds system," Rhilinger said. "This will make your visit into the building as short as possible."
If patrons have library materials that need to be returned but don’t want to go out, fines are being suspended, the assistant director said, adding all materials except for hotspots and ukuleles can be returned in the external book drop.
Toys in the children's room are limited.
"We are doing what we can to keep the building clean, safe and germ-free," Rhilinger said.
Hand sanitizer is being provided at public service desks and hard surfaces are being cleaned more frequently than usual. The reference department has been spraying down desks, keyboards and the printer with sanitizer at the end of every day.
"While the library is currently open, we are in regular contact with city officials discussing the latest information about the spread of germs in the community," Rhilinger said.
"We know many families are avoiding public spaces and so we are collecting a variety of learning and entertainment resources for you to access from home," she said.
The information will be shared on the library's Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.
