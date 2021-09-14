ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Public Library closed due to ongoing renovations Monday, about two weeks later than officials expected.
Outdoor demolition began Monday, requiring the library building to be closed to the public until the work is finished, officials said.
“We expect this work to take about 10 business days,” they said, adding staff will available to answer phone calls and email.
The outdoor demolition is part of the final stages of the year-long renovation project.
The outside area of the library, including the sidewalk, ramp, entrance, stairs to the parking lot, and the 30-minute parking spaces, will be updated to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Library Director Amy Rhilinger said.
“The original dates were best guesses based on almost ideal circumstances, everything going according to plan,” Rhilinger said.
She added that work was delayed in part because there weren’t enough cement truck drivers.
The work will prevent the public from accessing the library for a little more than a week, Rhilinger said.
There will not be curbside service, and the book drop will be inaccessible.
Due dates for items will be extended so there will be no late fees, and hold dates for items are extended as well.
Book drops at other area libraries in the SAILS network can be used, including Seekonk Public Library, Richards Memorial Library in North Attleboro, as well as libraries in Mansfield, Norton, and Plainville, and Attleboro residents are encouraged to visit those libraries.
The library’s digital collection for books, movies and other items remains available around the clock.
Visit www.attleborolibrary.org for more information.
