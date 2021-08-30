ATTLEBORO -- The city library will be closing temporarily as renovations continue.
"We are in the final stages of the renovation project, but we have one more sizable disruption to go. The outside area of the library, including the sidewalk, ramp, entrance, stairs to the parking lot, and the 30-minute parking spaces will be updated to meet ADA requirements," Library Director Amy Rhilinger said. "Unfortunately, the demolition work will prevent the public from accessing the library for a little more than a week."
The work is estimated take place Sept. 1-12.
"We will not be able to offer curbside service. Our book drop will be inaccessible, so items will not be able to be returned at this location," Rhilinger said.
Due dates for items will be extended so there will be no late fees.
Book drops at other area libraries in the SAILS network can be used, including Seekonk Public Library, Richards Memorial Library in North Attleboro, as well as libraries in Mansfield, Norton, and Plainville, and Attleboro residents are encouraged to visit those libraries.
The library expects to reopen Monday, Sept. 13.
"We appreciate your patience, and continued library use during the past 18 months as our building has been closed, first for COVID-19 and then for renovations," Rhilinger said.
Patrons can also access e-books and e-audio books with their library card using Libby and Hoopla, and movies using Kanopy. Check out the library website, www.attleborolibrary.org, for information regarding virtual services.
