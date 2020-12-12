ATTLEBORO — Attleboro Public Library Director Christine M. Johnson has resigned to take a new job in Waterford, Conn., which is closer to her home in Norwich, Conn.
Her last day was Friday and Assistant Director Amy Rhilinger will be interim director, according to the library’s newsletter published this week.
Johnson will be the director of Waterford Public Library.
“I have very much enjoyed getting to know so many of you and engaging in interesting book discussions, our annual Big Read and many other library programs together,” Johnson said in the newsletter. “I wish you all a very happy holiday season and a healthy and happy new year. If your travels take you to southeastern CT, I hope that you will stop in at the Waterford Library and say hello.”
Johnson was appointed to the $92,723-a-year post in 2018 by Mayor Paul Heroux. She took the place of Joan Pilkington-Smyth who served the city for 34 years, including six as director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.